William G. Snyder
Chillicothe - William G. Snyder, 63, of Chillicothe, died 9:36 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 16, 1957, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Albert B. and Mary C. Hicks Snyder.
Surviving are children, William G. Snyder, Jr., of Chillicothe, Brandy (Billy) Heffner, of Waverly, Maggie Snyder and Minnie Snyder, both of Piketon; grandchildren, Triston Snyder, Edward Heffner, Savahanna Heffner, Jack Heffner and Ariel Heffner; a sister, Berenda Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John Snyder; a brother, Albert and Richard Snyder and sisters, Mary Snyder and Pam Trexler.
Bill was a retired Truck Driver and had worked for many years for Bowen's Trucking.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Huntington Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
