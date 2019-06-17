|
|
William Herbert Thomas
Chillicothe - William Herbert Thomas, 101, died 8:38 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Washington Court House.
He was born December 7, 1917 to John H. and Vercie V. Malone Thomas.
Surviving are sisters, Mildred Schrader, Chillicothe and Donna Sarber, of Centerville, OH; nieces; Pam Miller, of Fairborn and Diann James, of Antioch, TN; and cousin, Bill Eblin, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert R. Thomas and a sister, Marcella Bussell.
Herb graduated from Centralia High School and completed 2 years of college. He worked as the Springfield Township Clerk in 1939. Herb was the youngest clerk to be elected at that time. He was a World War II veteran having spent 20 years in the United State Military serving both in the US Army and US Air Force. He entered service in November of 1941 and retired in June of 1962. Herb had 10 years of foreign service and enjoyed being overseas. He was a Meteorologist in the service and was known as the "Weatherman". Herb joined the VFW in 1967 and became a life member in 1975. He was a Past Commander and life member of VFW Post 108 from 1977 to 1978. Herb was also a life member of American Legion Post 62. He was a member of the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard from 1975 to 2008 having participated in over 2000 Military Funerals. In 1975, he retired from Federal Civil Service from the Veterans Affairs Center in Dayton, OH. Herb loved to tell stories and jokes and loved talking about his time in the service. The best advice he could give anyone is: "Drink Beer and Stay away from doctors."
A military graveside service, conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 17, 2019