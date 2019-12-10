|
William J. Twarogowski
Manchester - (October 23, 1930 - December 06, 2019)
William J Twarogowski, 89, of Manchester, OH, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He was born in Cleveland, OH on October 23, 1930 to John Anton and Margaret (Schorfhaor) Twarogowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kaye Twarogowski, and daughter Melissa Kay Twarogowski-Hendrix, his sisters Anne Prosek, Ruth Hrouda, Alice Twarogowski, step brothers Edwin Shalick, Irvin Shalick and Richard Shalick.
Bill was a gentle soul who lived to help others, he loved to travel, meet, and talk to everyone. His smile was given to everyone he met. He will be sorely missed but most fondly remembered by all of his family and friends.
He was a Graduate of Ohio State University, a Korean War Army Veteran, a former Teacher/Vice Principal in Cincinnati, a Professor at Ohio University in Athens, OH, and formerly worked for the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
He was a member of Mason Manchester Lodge #317, the Shriner's, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 548 of Ohio, and the Wrightsville Leonard's Chapel.
William is survived by his Nephews John Prosek, Richard Prosek, and Robert Prosek, and his Nieces Suzanne Petrovitch and many others.
A Funeral for William will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev Owen Applegate will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Military services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday at 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Leonard's Chapel c\o Owen Applegate, 838 Sunnyview Drive, Manchester, Ohio 45144.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at wilsonhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019