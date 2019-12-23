|
William L. Skaggs
Chillicothe - William Lewis Skaggs, 85, of Chillicothe, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019 at 6:42 a.m. in Riverside Methodist Hospital.
He was born on August 17, 1934 in Greenup, Kentucky. William's parents were the late Edgar and Sadie Skaggs. His siblings included Joanne Coffee, Georgia Smith, Allie (Nancy) Skaggs, and was preceded in death by brothers Herb and Lee (Berta) Skaggs. Also preceding in death were brothers-in-law, Winford Coffee, and Albert Smith.
On May 4, 1956, William married the love of his life, Nelda French. The couple celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. William and Nelda have five children: Vicki (Gary) Miller, Beverly (Frank) Watkins, William Skaggs Jr, Daniel (Linda) Skaggs, and Kimberly (Timothy) Hill. Their grandchildren include Tonya (Randy) Dunham, Lemuel R.C. (Janelle) Carroll Jr., Kelly Reissig, Tyler Miller, Shawn Finneran, Cassie Finneran, Brian Finneran, Laura Skaggs and Tiffany (Adam) Walter. The 12 great grandchildren include Shelby and Justin Dunham, Logan (Katie) Carroll, Zander Carroll, Malachi (Naomi) Reissig, Nehemiah Reissig, Chloe and Jeffrey Junior Holcomb, Anna Miller, Timber Finneran, and Leland and Tucker Walter. William and Nelda also have two great, great grandchildren which include Wesley Carroll, and soon to be born, baby Reissig. William retired from the Mead Corporation with 45 years' service. He was a United States Air Force Veteran who served for two years.
William was a hard-working family man who enjoyed working on engines, woodworking, gardening, fishing, and boating. He was a godly man who loved the Lord Jesus Christ and faithfully took his family to church to learn from God's word. William was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Don Ringer officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery where military graveside service will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019