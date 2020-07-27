1/
William O. Mayo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William O. Mayo

Chillicothe - William O. Mayo, Jr., 39, of Chillicothe, died 5:35 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born December 31, 1980, in Hollywood, California, to William O. Sr. and Pamela S. Adams Mayo.

Surviving are his children, William O. Mayo, III, Raeann Mayo, both of Coal Grove and Willow Mayo, of Chillicothe; mother, Pamela S. Mayo, of Chillicothe; father, William O. Mayo, Sr., of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Eleanor Mayo, of Chillicothe, Tonya Mayo, of Chillicothe, Shawna (Roger) Jones, of Chillicothe, Melissa Mayo, of Indianapolis, IN and Heather Mayo, of Chillicothe; girlfriend, Christine Parsons, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Shawn Mayo; grandmother, Betty Nowman; grandfather Simon Adams; grandparents, Oliver and Eleanor Mayo; and a special nephew Robert Miller Mayo III.

Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
My prayers are with you all. Junior will forever be loved and missed. I am sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Bucholz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved