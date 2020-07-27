William O. Mayo
Chillicothe - William O. Mayo, Jr., 39, of Chillicothe, died 5:35 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born December 31, 1980, in Hollywood, California, to William O. Sr. and Pamela S. Adams Mayo.
Surviving are his children, William O. Mayo, III, Raeann Mayo, both of Coal Grove and Willow Mayo, of Chillicothe; mother, Pamela S. Mayo, of Chillicothe; father, William O. Mayo, Sr., of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Eleanor Mayo, of Chillicothe, Tonya Mayo, of Chillicothe, Shawna (Roger) Jones, of Chillicothe, Melissa Mayo, of Indianapolis, IN and Heather Mayo, of Chillicothe; girlfriend, Christine Parsons, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Shawn Mayo; grandmother, Betty Nowman; grandfather Simon Adams; grandparents, Oliver and Eleanor Mayo; and a special nephew Robert Miller Mayo III.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
