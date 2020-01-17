Services
William R. McAdams

William R. McAdams Obituary
William R. McAdams

Chillicothe - William R. McAdams, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away 4:10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born April 12, 1942, in Chillicothe to the late Herbert O. and Margaret Kaiser McAdams. On May 25, 1963 he married the former Karen K. Blankenship who preceded him in death August 15, 2016.

Surviving a daughter, Lisa (Gerald) Cooley, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Calvin Cooley, Kayla Cooley, Benjamin (Angela) McAdams, Sydnie McAdams, and Megan (Jason) Hunt; great-grandchildren, Marleigh Cooley, Jacob, Noah, Sophia and Jeremiah McAdams and Halle Hunt; a sister, Linda (James) Dailey, of Chillicothe; a daughter-in-law, Diane McAdams, of Columbus; a nephew, Bill Dailey; two nieces, Maggie (Chris) Smalley and Dottie McCoy; four great nieces and several great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Mark McAdams and a nephew, Clark McCoy.

William retired from the Mead Corp. after 40 years. He was a member of the U.P.I.U. Local 731 and Faith Chapel Church.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Faith Chapel Church with Pastor Tom Kramer officiating. Calling hours will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
