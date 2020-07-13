William Thomas
Chillicothe - William Michael Thomas, 67, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the OSU Medical Center.
He was born February 11, 1953, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Martin "Bud" Woodfork, Jr., and Grace T. (Thomas) Harding. On March 9, 1974, he married Tina Maria (Turner) Thomas, and together they shared over 46 wonderful years of marriage.
In addition to his mother and wife, surviving are three daughters, Tonya (Steve) Bayless, Michele (Brad) Valentine, and Billie (Fiancé Craig Barnes) Sanyang; six grandchildren, Jasmine, Stevie, Miquela, Jordan, Bryce, and Landin; two children who were like grandchildren, Maggie and Brooks; three brothers, Marty, Brian, and Stevie Woodfork; two nieces, Yolanda Thomas, and Kyra Turner; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends. In addition to his father Bud, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Thomas.
Bill was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, and currently still holds a record for track and field. Following his graduation, he went on to join the United States Navy and he served honorably until his discharge November 29, 1979. Upon his return from the military, he began his career working at the Mead Paper Company until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ in Chillicothe, where he enjoyed playing his base guitar and harmonica. He also enjoyed going fishing and playing baseball. But above all else, he loved getting to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Friends may join the family for a public visitation from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ in Chillicothe. Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and respect social distancing practices due to COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service for family will be held following public visitation. Although the funeral service will be private, the public is invited to attend a military graveside service at 1:00pm at Greenlawn Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com