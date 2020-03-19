|
|
William Tyler
CHILLICOTHE - William H. Tyler (Bill), 77, of Chillicothe went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 18, 2020 following a long-fought battle with MS.
He was born April 28, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of Herbert and Florence Tyler. On March 20, 1971 he married the love of his life the former Sherry L. Rebman, who still survives. Also surviving are his son Bill Tyler, Jr.; his daughter and son-in-law Kristin (Rod) Morrison; his grandchildren that he absolutely adored and lived for: Adrianna and Allison Tyler; Nathan and Whitney Morrison; step-nephew Arthur Shantz; close family friends Emmajean and Mike Bennett and girls; best friend and business partner Dave Embree; and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving sister Carol L. Shantz; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence J. and Louise (Caldwell) Rebman; and two brother-in-laws Bruce and Jeff Rebman.
Bill graduated from Willoughby South High School and went on to major in Forestry at Michigan Tech University. He then served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged from the military in 1969. He first worked for the US Forest Service, and then when on to work for the ODNR Division of Forestry until his retirement in 1996. After retiring from the ODNR, he went on to work as a consultant with his best friend Dave Embree. Bill was a lifetime member of the Ohio Gun Collector's Association and the NRA.
In his free time Bill loved to hunt, fish, collect and shoot guns, watch his favorite sports: hockey and baseball, watch the history and military channels, and most of all he loved spending every minute with his grandchildren. His love of the outdoors was passed onto his children and grandchildren, which every summer was spent on family vacations in Canada.
The family would like to especially thank Heartland Hospice, especially Maria Huffman, Stannay Smith, and Ashley Branscom, for their kindness and love.
Calling hours will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11 to 1pm at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or The National MS Society. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020