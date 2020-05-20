|
William W. Gray
Chillicothe - William W. Gray, a 46 year employee of Mead Paper Company and veteran of the Korean War, died May 19, 2020 at the age of 92. He had been under the care of the Hopewell Center at Veterans Administration Hospital for several weeks. "He will dwell in the house of the Lord forever…".
Bill was born October 29, 1927 in Tucson of Harrison Township the son of Jessie and Clayton Gray. On November 4, 1948 he married Jean Ann Mowrey, who preceded him in death May 4, 2009 after 61 years of marriage. Bill lived his entire life in Harrison Township of Ross County except for his time in military service.
William graduated in 1945 from Adelphi-Harrison High School in a class of nine students. He played high school sports and stayed in touch with his classmates for many years.
He worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps in the early days of Tar Hollow State Forest working on shelter houses and maintaining cabins in the group camp. He also had a driver's license at age 14.
Bill began working at Mead Paper Company in 1945. Before that he worked as a teenager at Kroger on North Paint Street in downtown Chillicothe and also worked at the Gray General Store in Tucson.
He served in the Korean War in 1952-1953 as a clerk typist in a medical unit and earned the rank of Sergeant in the United States Army.
A man who worked tirelessly, Bill owned and operated Bill Gray TV and Appliances for many years while he also worked at Mead. He repaired televisions and sold new televisions and appliances. He was involved in selling some of the first color televisions in the community circa 1958-59.
He was also involved with the community in civic affairs being a Boy Scout leader for Troop 35, one of the charter members of the Harrison Township Fire Department and was one of the organizers of the annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Mooresville. The fireworks display drew hundreds of people in the 1960s and 70s. The showroom of his television shop also served as a branch of the Ross County Public Library.
Bill attended the Charleston Church of the Brethren all of his life. He developed a special fellowship with his pastor Mel Smith who served the church for 27 years. Bill did a lot of work for the church and reminisced about helping build the church steeple in 1945 near the end of the World War II.
William had four boys and daughters-in-law, Steven and Holly Gray, Philip and Dianna Gray, Keith Gray, and Kevin and Peggy Gray. All still live in the community. His grandchildren are Daniel Gray, Jacob Gray (Melissa), Anna Brooks (Matt), Emily Zaiser (Chad), Megan Gray (Austin Brown) and Kaleb Gray. Great grandchildren are Ethan and Brandon Gray, Marshall Gray, Cayden and Miles Zaiser, and Loretta Jean Brooks. Bill was predeceased by grandson Aron Gray, his sister Mildred Mitten and brother Nolan.
The family thanks the Veterans Administration Hospital of Chillicothe and the Home Based Primary Care Unit who provided great care to William in his later years.
Bill's funeral service will be held at a time later in the summer of 2020 under the care and direction of the Haller Funeral Home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may make their donations to Charleston Church of the Brethren, 250 Dunkard Hill Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
One of the last of America's Greatest Generation, Bill can now rest with his Father in Heaven.
His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 20 to May 23, 2020