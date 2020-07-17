1/1
Wilma Congrove
Wilma Congrove

Laurelville - Wilma Marie (Hettinger) Congrove, 95, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 15, 1924, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Willis and Minnie (Arledge) Hettinger. In 1941, she was united in marriage with her loving husband, Walter Congrove, who preceded her in death in 1996.

Wilma is survived by her son, Pearl A. (Eva) Congrove; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Harold Hettinger and Ruth Brokaw; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Bickel; great-grandson, Ryan Graves, and 7 siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Wilma's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
