Wilma L. Brown
Chillicothe - Wilma L. Brown, 91, of Chillicothe passed away, 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe.
She was born January 19, 1929, in Omega, Ohio to Harry E. and Fern Peters Newton. On August 30. 1947, she married William F. Brown who preceded her in death December 17, 1999.
Surviving a son, Stephen D. Brown, of Indiana; a grandson, Michael C. Brown, of Chillicothe; two great grandsons, Malachi and Isaiah; a brother, Charles E. (Sandee) Newton, of Waverly; sisters, Janet Lemley, of Kingston and Jane Hayes, of Tampa, FL. She was predeceased by mother, Fern Newton and father and stepmother, Harry E. and Helen Newton.
She was a former employee of the former Schachne's Department Store and a member of the Salem Church in Omega.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Burial will take place in Springbank Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
