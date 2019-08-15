Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial service
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Wyatt Christopher Brown


2019 - 2019
Wyatt Christopher Brown Obituary
Wyatt Christopher Brown, 5 days, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:27 p.m. August 3, 2019 in Nationwide Children's Hospital.

He was born July 29, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center to Christopher Brown and Lyric Elder.

Surviving in addition to his parents are sisters, Isabella and Lilliana Brown, both at home; grandparents, Troy and Sabrina Elder, Susan Reed; great-grandparents, Gary and Sheila Reed, Charles and Carol DeLong, Kaomi DeLong, Alberta Conkel, all of Chillicothe; uncle, Ethan Pollock; great aunt, Robin Pollock and Laurie (Mike) Webb and aunt, Sierra (Cooly) Wood . He was predeceased by great-grandfather, Leroy Elder.

We would like to thank the staff of Nationwide Children's Hospital.

A Memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Barbara Brown officiating.

You may sign his online register at

www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
