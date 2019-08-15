|
Wyatt Christopher Brown, 5 days, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:27 p.m. August 3, 2019 in Nationwide Children's Hospital.
He was born July 29, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center to Christopher Brown and Lyric Elder.
Surviving in addition to his parents are sisters, Isabella and Lilliana Brown, both at home; grandparents, Troy and Sabrina Elder, Susan Reed; great-grandparents, Gary and Sheila Reed, Charles and Carol DeLong, Kaomi DeLong, Alberta Conkel, all of Chillicothe; uncle, Ethan Pollock; great aunt, Robin Pollock and Laurie (Mike) Webb and aunt, Sierra (Cooly) Wood . He was predeceased by great-grandfather, Leroy Elder.
We would like to thank the staff of Nationwide Children's Hospital.
A Memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Barbara Brown officiating.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019