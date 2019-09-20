Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Union Cemetery
Bridge Street
Waverly, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Bales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Bales


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Bales Obituary
Yvonne Bales

Waverly - Yvonne Sue Bales, 72, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home. She was born October 7, 1946 in Pike County to Charles and Mildred Wells Kemper. On October 24, 1964 she was united in marriage to Robert Dyke who preceded her in death on August 27, 1984. On April 15, 1989 she was united in marriage to Dallas Bales who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jamie Dyke and Robert (Marcia) Dyke both of Waverly; a daughter, Angela (Tony) Brewster of Chillicothe; a step-son, Scott Bales of Chillicothe; a step-daughter, Kim McGraw of Logan; a grandson, Adam Richardson; a sister, Joanne Swinning and a brother, William Kemper. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, David "Mack", Donald and Robert Kemper, and a granddaughter, Brianna Richardson.

She was a retired nursing assistant at the VA Hospital of Chillicothe and a member of Pleasant Hill Community Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Randy Kemper officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now