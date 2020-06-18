Zachary Thompson
Zachary Thompson

Dublin - Zachary E. Thompson, 39, of Dublin, died unexpectedly on June 16, of natural causes at his residence.

He was born October 5, 1980, in Chillicothe, OH to Larry E. and Patricia A. (Kent) Thompson, who survive and reside in Chillicothe.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Rachael (Richard) Rodman and their children: twins Jack and Anna Rodman, and Ellie Rodman, all of Upper Arlington; paternal grandfather Ralph E. (Betty) Thompson, of Lucasville; aunts and uncles: John "Ed" Thompson, Austin, TX, Byron "Andy" Thompson, Lakeland, FL, Juanita (Michael) Williams, Lucasville, and Jeannette Kent, Norton, KS; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother M. Delores Thompson; maternal grandparents John E. and Helen T. Kent; and an uncle John E. Kent II.

Zach was a graduate of Unioto High School, Class of 1999. He then earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Ohio State University and worked for Vertiv. He had attended Pleasant Valley Church, enjoyed golf, and was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengal Football fan.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Tuesday, June 23, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Brett Fisher officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30pm Tuesday in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 5-7pm and Tuesday 1-hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
JUN
23
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
JUN
23
Burial
01:00 PM
Lucasville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
