1/1
Zachary Wayne Bondurant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Wayne Bondurant

Greenfield - Zachary Wayne Bondurant, 38, of Greenfield, died 11:42 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, following an extended illness. He was born January 9, 1982, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Surviving are children, Kaylee Keller, Macie Bondurant, Zachary Bondurant, all of Marion, OH, Isabelle Bondurant and Jolene Bondurant, of Lima, OH; mother, Kandi Hester Fowler and Andres Perez, both of Greenfield; father, Rex C. Sr. (Sharon) Bondurant, of Oak Hill, OH; a brother, Rex C. Bondurant, Jr., of Jackson, OH; sisters, Crystal Bondurant, Ashley Fowler, both of Greenfield, OH and Shannon (Richard) Price, of Oak Hill, OH; step brothers, Jake Fowler and Josh Fowler, both of Bainbridge; a step sister, Shellie LaSure, of Greenfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kandace Bondurant; a brother, Donald D. Hester; and grandparents Chatman and Faye Bondurant and Lawrence and Linda Hester; and uncle, Tex Bondurant.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the First Presbyterian Church, Greenfield, Ohio with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in South Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the church, in Greenfield, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved