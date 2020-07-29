Zachary Wayne Bondurant
Greenfield - Zachary Wayne Bondurant, 38, of Greenfield, died 11:42 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, following an extended illness. He was born January 9, 1982, in Hillsboro, Ohio.
Surviving are children, Kaylee Keller, Macie Bondurant, Zachary Bondurant, all of Marion, OH, Isabelle Bondurant and Jolene Bondurant, of Lima, OH; mother, Kandi Hester Fowler and Andres Perez, both of Greenfield; father, Rex C. Sr. (Sharon) Bondurant, of Oak Hill, OH; a brother, Rex C. Bondurant, Jr., of Jackson, OH; sisters, Crystal Bondurant, Ashley Fowler, both of Greenfield, OH and Shannon (Richard) Price, of Oak Hill, OH; step brothers, Jake Fowler and Josh Fowler, both of Bainbridge; a step sister, Shellie LaSure, of Greenfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kandace Bondurant; a brother, Donald D. Hester; and grandparents Chatman and Faye Bondurant and Lawrence and Linda Hester; and uncle, Tex Bondurant.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the First Presbyterian Church, Greenfield, Ohio with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in South Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the church, in Greenfield, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
