|
|
Albert Leroy Reeter, age 89, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Chillicothe.
Albert was born April 13, 1930 in Springhill to parents Leo Cobett and Arminta Mae Davis Reeter. He was a lifelong farmer in Livingston County. He married his wife, Geraldine, on November 10, 1956 at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church near Sampsel. The two lived in Chillicothe, for four years before moving to a farm near Sampsel, where they lived until 1996 when they moved back to Chillicothe.
Albert worked tirelessly farming, often sharing farm tasks with two brothers who also farmed nearby. His knowledge and experience in agriculture was an asset to his service on the ASCS board for twenty years.
After retirement, Albert and Geraldine enjoyed square dancing with the Peppy Prominaders. He also enjoyed daily visits with his coffee club at McDonald's. Albert had quite the sense of humor and was seldom without a joke for any and every occasion. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always there if someone needed help. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine of the home; sister, Charlotte Bashford of Chillicothe; brothers, Forrest Reeter and wife Nancy of Dawn, Virgil Reeter of Jamesport; sisters-in-law, Eva Wilson of Clinton, Susan Reeter of Chillicothe, Dixie Reeter of Cameron; many, many nieces and nephews, and greats, and great greats!
Memorials in honor of Albert may be made to Highview Baptist Church or Mt. Olive Cemetery. They can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Highview Baptist Church in Chillicothe.
Burial will take place at Mt. Olive Cemetery near Sampsel.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 15, 2019