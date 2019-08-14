|
Alberta (Allen) Walker
Alberta Maureen Walker, (nee Allen), age 100 years, 9 months, 9 days, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, entered God's presence on August 13, 2019, at The Bluffs, Columbia, Missouri.
She was born November 4, 1918, in Creston, Iowa, to the late Paul C. Allen and Hattie Knutsen Allen.
Alberta met her husband, Bill, at Remington Arms Lake City Army Ammunition Plant during World War II. She loved her family, and was a source of strength for all who knew her. No job was too big or too small for Alberta, who could be seen on the farm in Sampsel, Missouri, driving grain trucks to market or bathing three sons outdoors in a metal tub of water warmed by the sun.
Alberta began her career as a model for the local department stores in Kansas City, and for Nelly Don, a women's dress designer and manufacturer. Alberta served as a supervisor and interim superintendent at the State Training School for Girls in Chillicothe, Missouri. She retired early to care for her husband who was ill. Alberta taught her family scripture and importance of faith and redemption.
Alberta is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, W. R. Walker, Jr. (Bill), her sister, Virginia Taylor, and daughter-in-law, Joann Walker.
She is survived by sons: Dennis (Andrea) Walker of Fulton, Missouri, Bill (Elaine) Walker of Trenton, Missouri, and David (Julie) Walker of Columbia, Missouri; six grandchildren: Blake Walker, Jayla Walker, Jessica (Chris) Pepper, Lucas (Jennifer) Walker, Chelsea (James) Johnston, and Hannah (Brandon) Smith; and seven great-grandchildren: Heidi Pinkley, McKenna Miller, Will, Ella, and Alana Pepper, Elijah and Isaiah Johnston.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olive Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 14, 2019