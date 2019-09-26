Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Christian Church
Andrew Liebig


1977 - 2019
Andrew Liebig

Andrew William Liebig, age 42, died unexpectedly on September 20, 2019, Andrew was born June 14, 1977 to Larry and Kathryn (Loomis) Liebig. He is survived by his parents; daughter, Sara Marie Liebig, Centralia, MO; brothers, Glen M. Liebig (Debra M), Eden MD, and Mark A. Liebig (Debra L), Lee's Summit, MO; his nephew, Michael A. Liebig, Lee's Summit, MO and nieces, Lisa M. (Gregor) Sink, Sunnyvale, CA; and Lorie M. Liebig, Nashville, TN.

Andrew graduated from Maysville High School in 1995 and from Columbia College in Columbia, MO with an associated degree in Criminal Justice. He was currently employed by Whelan Security as a Lt. in Wyandotte County, KS, and attending classes at Parkville College to be certified as a paralegal.

Andrew remained a member of Oak Christian Church.

Andrew loved hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors.

Andrew was a high-functioning Autistic and had Asperger's Syndrome. He worked hard to promote understanding of this illness with the public. While living in Columbia he was a member of the Disabilities Commission of Columbia, MO. He had been working with representative Ann Kelley with Missouri House of Representatives, to get a bill passed allowing autistic person to add a symbol on their drivers license that would alert police officers or medical personnel to know that person was autistic and might need to be assisted in a different way.

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Oak Christian Church. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Contributions: National Autism Association, One Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth RI 02871. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 26, 2019
