Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columban Catholic Church
Chillicothe, MO
View Map
1947 - 2019
Ann McDonald Obituary
Ann Alyce McDonald

Ann Alyce McDonald, age 72, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence.

Ann was born the daughter of Ralph and Betty (Reininger) Lund on September 3, 1947, in Shenandoah, Iowa. She was a 1965 graduate of Shenandoah High School. After graduation, she attended Northwest Missouri State University. She was united in marriage to Larry Dale McDonald on June 17, 1967, in Shenandoah, Iowa. He survives of the home. Ann worked as a receptionist and office manager for L.D. McDonald Dentistry for many years. She was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of St. Ann's Altar Society. She was a collector of ironstone and antiques. Ann loved her cats. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, and was a season ticket holder for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Larry McDonald of the home; one son, Sean McDonald and wife Amanda of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chris M. McDonald of Brooklyn, New York; one grandchild, Ian J. McDonald of Kansas City, Missouri; and one sister, Judy Malmberg and husband Roger of Audubon, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, David Lund.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 20, 2019
