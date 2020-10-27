Dr. Anna M. Kitchener Eckert, 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 23rd, 2020, at Redwoods Nursing Home of Cameron, Missouri. Anna was born March 31, 1928, in Onaga, Kansas, the youngest daughter of Otto A. Klapp and Myrtle Alfreda Bureman Klapp. Marcena, as she was commonly known by relatives and friends, grew up in the Oakhill community and graduated from Longford High School in 1945. She married Orval L. Kitchener May 26, 1945, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Orval was in the Air Corps. The couple spent 43 years together until Orval's passing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 1989. She later married Clarence W. Hanson in 1997 until his passing in 2009. Anna's golden years were spent with Richard Eckert whom she married July 29, 2010. They were able to spend time at their Lake of the Ozarks home, and St. Catherine and Chillicothe, Missouri, residences.



Anna Marcena spent her entire professional career in some form of education, which spanned 65 years. She began teaching at the age of 17 at Trudell School, near Miltonvale, in 1945. With degrees from Emporia State University and Kansas State University, she worked as a regular and special education teacher, a consultant in elementary and special education for the Wyoming State Department of Education in Cheyenne, and led the Big Lakes Developmental Satellite in Clay Center, Kansas. Any credit for her successful life, she gave to her Christian upbringing and all the love she received from devoted family, friends, and to her savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clay Center, Kansas.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Eckert of Cameron, Missouri, and her six adopted children: Sally Ann Winters, Parker, Colorado; Harry L. Kitchener (Laureli), Concordia, Kansas; Robert W. Kitchener, Clay Center, Kansas; Arnold Dean Kitchener (Diane), Abilene, Kansas; Sue Ann Bazal (John), Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Alan L. Kitchener, Missouri. She also had the privilege of raising a grandson, Alan E. Kitchener, Missouri. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her special needs students that she loved dearly, were always in her thoughts and prayers.



Services are tentatively planned to be held in the Chapel at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, Missouri, Wednesday, November 4th, at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Rose Meron Cemetery, Oakhill, Kansas, Thursday, November 5th, at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, in care of Wright Funeral Home, 1201 W. Helm St., Brookfield, MO 64628.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store