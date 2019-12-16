Home

Ava Hess Obituary
Ava Hess

Ava Hess, age 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ava was born the daughter of Frank and Mary (Jacobs) Bowe on May 21, 1923, in Chula, Missouri. She was united in marriage to L.J. Hess on October 2, 1939, in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2005. Ava enjoyed riding and showing horses with her family and seeing shows in Branson.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Hess and wife Sharon of Meadville, Missouri, and James Hess of Parkville, Missouri; two daughters, Joyce Quigley and husband Bob of Florida, and Linda Lorino of Liberty, Missouri; eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L.J.; daughter-in-law, Donna Hess; and two sisters, Helen Hillyer and Ila Stegall.

A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 16, 2019
