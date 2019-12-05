|
|
Barbara Jean Baer
Barbara Jean Baer, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Barbara was born the daughter of John William "Jack" and Minnie Mary (Cavallaro) Baer on March 23, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Barbara has been a resident and cook at Jenkins Townhouse for 50 years. She was a talented artist, making crafts, crocheting, and gardening. Barbara was always proud of her Italian Heritage.
Survivors include one cousin, Karen Waters of Kansas City, Missouri; dear friends, Alice Ferguson, who was like a sister to her, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Helen Griffin of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Charlene Thompson and husband Alvin of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Sketter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Baer; father, John "Jack" Baer; Sister, Linda Baer; and brother, John William Baer, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 5, 2019