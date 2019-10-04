|
|
Barbara Buckley
Barbara K. (Krumm) Buckley - age 76 of Hamilton, MO passed away Saturday morning, September 28th, 2019 at her home.Barbara was born on June 1st, 1943 the daughter of Marion and Thelma (Gillispie) Krumm in Grinnell, IA. Barbara grew up in Grinnell and graduated from high school there. In 1962 she was united in marriage to Barry Buckley in Reno, NV. Barry and Barbara made their home in San Jose, CA. She was a medical unit clerk in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Valley Medical Center in San Jose for 35 years. She had an amazing work ethic. Barbara was loving and giving. She was kind and dependable. Barbara was a person of integrity. She loved Betty Boop, hummingbirds, baby elephants, turquoise, the smell of roses, family and her dogs. Her granddaughter Catherine remembers how magical it was when she went from silk pajamas to nursing scrubs in the middle of the night for the graveyard shift, her vanity overloaded with perfume and her green Camaro. Barbara retired to Chillicothe, MO ad later Hamilton, MO to be closer to her family. Family was the most important to her and she was protective of her family. Barbara loved her grandkids and great grandkids. Barbara was the glue for her family. She also loved her animals. Barbara was loved by her family and she will be dearly missed. she is planted in their heart and soul forever.
Mrs. Buckley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Barry; sister, Elizabeth; brother, Larry; brother, Claude; infant sister, Margretta. Survivors; daughter, Bonita (Robert) Tipton of Hamilton; son, Shawn (Michell) Buckley of Sallisaw, OK; siblings; Harvey Keith, Wesley and Virginia; grandchildren; Polly, Barbara, Alyssa, Catherine and CJ and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara are suggested to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter in Chillicothe, MO and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Cremation entrusted to Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Inurnment at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, San Jose, CA. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 4, 2019