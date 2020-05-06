|
Bernie "Don" Donald Melte
Bernie "Don" Donald Melte, age 81, a resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri, on May 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Cowgill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 6, 2020