Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Cowgill Cemetery,
Cowgill, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernie Melte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernie "Don" Melte

Send Flowers
Bernie "Don" Melte Obituary
Bernie "Don" Donald Melte

Bernie "Don" Donald Melte, age 81, a resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.

A graveside service will be held at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri, on May 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Cowgill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -