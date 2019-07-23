|
|
Betty Ann (Allen) Foster
Betty Ann Hoyt (Allen) Foster, age 76, a resident of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Shady Lawn Living Center, Savannah, Missouri.
Betty was born the daughter of Orin Hillary and Esther Bertha (Butman) Hoyt on January 17, 1943, in Harlan, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Jerome "Jerry" Allen on October 19, 1962, in Creston, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 4, 1973. Betty was a homemaker. She was an avid bowler, and a NASCAR and Elvis fan.
Survivors include two sons, Christopher P. Allen and wife Laura of Savannah, Missouri, Gregory C. Allen and wife Cathy of West Plains, Missouri; one daughter, Marsha Ann Stenzel and significant other Mike Sharp of Chillicothe, Missouri; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Earl Hoyt of Carlisle, Iowa, and Keith Hawkins of Illinois; two sisters, Helen Purscell of Shannon City, Iowa, and Irene Small of Slater, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; three brothers, Glen, Donald Dean, and Ronald Lee Hoyt; and one sister, Sylvia Maxine Young.
A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 23, 2019