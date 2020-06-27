Betty Lemon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty June Lemon, 86, of Chillicothe passed away Thursday June 18, 2020 at Morning Side Center under the care of St. Luke's Hospice.

Betty was born October 5, 1933 to parents Glen Russell and Georgia Irene (Gordon) Cox. Betty was 1951 graduate of Mooresville High School and graduate of Chillicothe Business College.

Before retiring Betty was a secretary/bookkeeper at various business in the Chillicothe area.

Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe.

Betty was united in marriage to Jerry Lemon in 1955. He preceded her in death in October 2018.

Betty is survived by her son Ron Lemon and wife Ruth Ann of Kansas City and daughter Lynn Johnson of Chillicothe. Four grandchildren, Courtney Miller and husband Dustin of Kansas City; Chris Cunningham of Chillicothe; Brooke Burr and husband Michael of Kansas City; Brandon Johnson and wife Dakota of Chillicothe; five great grandchildren, Michael Elijah, Mason, Olivia, Braydon and Tristan. Two sisters, Barbara Cox of Chillicothe; Beverly Steiner of Texas; brother, Bob Cox and wife Polly of Colorado. Eleven nieces and nephews, twenty-one great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, two brothers Larry Cox and Bill Cox.

Memorials in honor of Betty may be made to Operation Help and can be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

A visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, followed by memorial services at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved