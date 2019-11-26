Home

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
2420 Young Street
Nauvoo, IL 62354
(217) 453-2420
Betty Radel Obituary
Betty Joan Radel

Betty Joan (Bostock) Radel, age 93, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the LaHarpe Davier Care Center in LaHarpe, Ill.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Schmitz Banks and Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Nauvoo, lead by Father Tony Trosley. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Nauvoo.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the Nauvoo Fire Department or Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Schmitz - Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.sbbfuneralhome.com or www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 26, 2019
