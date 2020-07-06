Betty Wooden

Betty Jo Wooden
Betty Jo Wooden, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Betty was born the daughter of George Robert Wahl and Roby (Neblock) Meyer on February 28, 1934, in Brunswick, Missouri. She was a 1952 graduate of Henrietta High School, Henrietta, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Virgil A. Wooden, Jr. on April 8, 1951, in Braymer, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2012. Betty worked as a baker for Chillicothe Hy-Vee for 11 years, and for Paradise Doughnuts for 10 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary, St. John's Lutheran Church and St. John's Ladies Aide, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty also enjoyed Volunteering at the Cameron Veterans Home, cooking for small and large groups, reading, walking, camping, playing cards, dancing to big band music and taking care of her family.
Survivors include one son, Kevin Wooden and fiancé Linda James of Blue Springs, Missouri; one daughter, Karrol Duncan of Chillicothe, Missouri; three grandchildren, Amber Richardson and husband Mark of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ashley Cawthon and husband Cory of Cameron, Missouri, and Kelsey Wooden of Kansas City, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Abby and Jaxon Burns Gracie and Duncan Arth, and Oliver Cawthon; one sister, Judy Michel of Branson, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; one son-in-law, Richard Duncan; one brother, Robert Wahl; one brother-in-law Carl Michel and five infant brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Friends may call on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from Noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Library Large Print Collection and or the Forrest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.