Beverly Spainhour
Beverly Ilene Spainhour

Beverly Ilene Spainhour age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, formerly of Avalon, Missouri, passed away at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Avalon Cemetery Avalon, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from Noon Until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand River Mulit-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Sep. 14, 2020.
