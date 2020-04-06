|
Bonnie Cook, age 93, a lifelong resident of Chula, Missouri passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. Bonnie was born the daughter of John J. and Okie (Jacobs) Phillips on February 15, 1927 in Chula, Missouri. She was a 1944 graduate of Chula High School. She was united in marriage to Arthur B. Cook on May 6, 1944 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 19, 1983. Bonnie was a member of the Alpha Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She was a lifelong farmer and former Bus Driver for the Chula School District Liv Co R3. She retired from Rupp Automotive in 2000 and had worked at Midwest Quality Gloves. Survivors include three sons, Donald Cook and wife Cynthia of Chillicothe, Missouri, John Cook of Dawn, Missouri, and Tom Cook of Wichita, Kansas; two daughters, Judy Evans and husband Don of Buffalo, Missouri, and Jeanie Testerman and husband Bruce of Littleton, Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Cook of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Bernice Bonderer of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Joan Timmons and husband Bob of Davenport, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Larry Huff of Los Angeles, California; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, A.B. Cook; son, James Cook; sister, Darlene Huff; and brother-in-law, Albert Bonderer. Graveside services will be held at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Plainview Cemetery or the Alpha Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 6, 2020