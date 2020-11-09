Bonnie Sue Wackerle
Bonnie Sue Wackerle, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away surrounded by loving family at her home on November 5, 2020.
She was born on August 27, 1941 in Brookfield, Missouri. She is the daughter of Marvin M. and Gladys H. (White) Stanley. Bonnie grew up on the family farm in Rothville, MO. She loved riding horses with her mother and sister, Barb. Bonnie graduated from Northwestern of Mendon and moved to Kansas City to attend Droughn's Business School for a secretarial degree. TWA hired her prior to her graduation. Bonnie met her life-long love, Melvin (Bud) Wackerle, when he crashed a Halloween party with his Navy buddies. Bonnie and Bud were married on January 27, 1962. They raised their family in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Bonnie applied her talent for interior decorating at Sherwin Williams, then at Walt's Décor. The family moved to the Dallas, Texas area in 1986. Bonnie returned to her secretarial skills and advanced to be the Executive Assistant to the general counsel of a national financial company.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her daughters, more so as they grew older; frequently taking them shopping and to Starlight with season tickets. She enjoyed attending theatrical performances and museums around Kansas City and Dallas. Bonnie traveled nationally and internationally taking pleasure in each place she visited. Blessed with the "pie-gene", her pies were well-known to family and friends and quickly disappeared at any event.
Although horses were always in her life, they became more so when she and Bud retired to Liberty, Missouri. Bonnie and her horse, Sabian, rode on many trails with Bud and his horse, Ali. She and Bud rode in numerous states between the East Coast and the Rockies Mountains.
Bonnie leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, three daughters, Deborah Messer of Lee's Summit, Stephani Lochhead of Dallas, and Melissa Wackerle and husband Bo Mikolajczyk; three grandchildren, Dustin Hoyt and wife Katie of Excelsior Springs, Logan Chambers and husband Ian of Blue Springs, and Tessa Lieber of Kansas City; two great grandchildren, Rogue and Thane Chambers; two sisters, Barbara Stahl of Marceline, and Brenda Fellhoelter and husband, Larry of Chillicothe; one brother, Bill Stanley and wife Leah of Rothville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Deanna Hoyt Lieber and son-in-law Bob Hoyt, nephew Mark Stahl, and brother-in-law David Stahl.
A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 9, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Rothville Cemetery, Rothville, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP and/or the Hooved Animal Humane Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.