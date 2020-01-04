|
|
|
Brenda Cranmer
Brenda Cranmer, age 59, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on, at her residence.
Brenda was born the daughter of William Leroy and Sharon Ann (Howerton) Simpson on June 8, 1960, in Brookfield, Missouri. William preceded her in death on November 23, 1997. She attended Southwest R-1 Ludlow High School and graduated in 1978. She worked as a reservationist for the Branson Scenic Railway.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Sharon Schneiter; two sons, John Clayton Cranmer of Branson, Missouri, and Ian Artist Cranmer of Branson, Missouri; one daughter, Tara Simpson of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Skylah Patrick, Cash Simpson, Katie Chappell, and Deegan Cranmer; one brother, Scott Simpson of Hamilton, Missouri; five sisters, Penny Snider of Hamilton, Missouri, Vicky Simpson of Chillicothe, Missouri, Carmen Simpson of Mooresville, Missouri, Shanda Feeney of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Amy Nieman of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents, Perry and Jessie Howerton; paternal grandparents, Benton Simpson and Gertrude Renfrow; two brothers, Kelly and Mike Simpson, and one sister, Toni Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mooresville, Moorseville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brenda Cranmer Memorial Fund and may be left at Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 4, 2020