Francis "Butch" Vaughn Rardon
Francis "Butch" Vaughn Rardon, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Litton Ag Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 5, 2019