Cathryn "Katie" Mae Bennett, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on November 11, 2019, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Katie was born the daughter of Howard and Elizabeth (Pepper) Robinson on February 4, 1927, in rural Livingston County, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Chillicothe High School. On December 8, 1945 Katie was united in Marriage to Bill Fitzpatrick in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1951. On September 20, 1953, she was wed to Paul Woodrow Bennett in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Katie was the co-owner of Katie's Dress Shop in Chillicothe for 26 years, from 1965 to 1991. Prior to that she worked at Citizens National Bank for 15 years. She loved serving people in both positions, but she also enjoyed the freedom of her retirement for many years. Katie laughed easily and was known as being kind and generous. Some of her favorite things were morning coffee, working in the yard, daytrips and fishing. She often said that she was blessed and thankful. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Chillicothe.
Survivors include four nephews, Gary Willard and wife Terri of Chillicothe, Phil Willard and wife Debbie of Chillicothe, Dr. Ben Willard and wife Annette of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and John Bennett of Chillicothe; three cousins, Janet Littrell and husband Dick of Greensboro, North Carolina, Reed Dupy and wife Terri of Chillicothe, and Judy Dupy of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and one infant sister, Margaret Cathryn.
She is also survived by her very special family including Johnna Sue Zachary of Chillicothe and her children, Paula Frazier and husband Pat of Granger, Indiana, Natalie Stephens and husband Reid of Chillicothe, and Dr. Paul (Chip) Zachary and wife Libby of Manhattan, Kansas; their children and grandchildren.
Memorials in honor of Katie may be made to The Baptist Home and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO. online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
A Funeral service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Baptist Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 13, 2019