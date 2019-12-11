Home

Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Charlene Hamilton Obituary
Charlene Eugenia Hamilton, 75, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Monday December 9, 2019 at her daughter's home in Lincoln, Nebraska, under the care of her children and Hospice.

She was born in Chillicothe, May 3, 1944 to parents George Eugene and Vera Venata (England) Mathews. She graduated from Chillicothe High School and worked and retired from Missouri Department Of Corrections. She married Jerry R. Hamilton on February 14, 1997 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

She had many hobbies including working on the farm, camping and riding June Bug her mule.

Charlene is survived by her children, Ronald Frazier of Shreveport Louisiana; Dr. Teresa Larson of Lincoln, Nebraska; Anita Cox and husband Jason of Spickard, Missouri; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry Hamilton.

Memorials in honor of Charlene may be made to Lifepoint Church and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

Funeral Services for Charlene will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, burial in Wheeling Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 11, 2019
