Charles Lee Hind
Charles Lee Hind, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 11, 2019