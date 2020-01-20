|
Charles R Venneman
Charles R Venneman, born April 11, 1922, passed at the age of 97 on Friday, January 17, 2020. Services in commemoration are as follows: Rosary: Thursday January, 23rd 5pm at Porter's Funeral Home (8535 Monrovia, Lenexa) with visitation to follow from 5:30-7pm. Mass; Friday January 24th, 10am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (13615 W 92nd, Lenexa). Burial, Friday, January 24th 2pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Mo. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 20, 2020