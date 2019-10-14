|
Charles William "Bill" Maupin
Charles William "Bill" Maupin, age 82, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Bill was born the son of Wade William and Leotta Ruth (Huff) Maupin on April 10, 1937, in Carrollton, Missouri. He was a 1955 graduate of Carrollton High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Music Education and a Master's of Science Degree in Music Education. Bill was united in marriage to Marsha Bowles on August 16, 1959, in Carrollton, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2002. He was then united marriage to Bev (Avery) Williamson on September 21, 2005, in Arrow Rock, Missouri. She survives of the home. Bill started his career as a band director for Braymer, Missouri, for 3 years, and then for the Chillicothe R-2 School District for 30 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
His accomplishments were many: Executive Secretary of the North Central Bandmasters Association for 25 years, President of the Kiwanis Club, President of the Chillicothe Fine Arts Council for three terms, and co-chairman of the Chillicothe Bicentennial Committee. In 1973, he received the Jaycees Outstanding Young Educators Award, and in 1981 was awarded the "Silver Baton Award", for outstanding community service. He has been on the directors of staff summer music camp at Northwest Missouri State University, Northeast Missouri State University, Tarkio College, and the University of Kansas. He has served as contest judge and clinician throughout Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Arkansas. Bill has been an active member of several professional music and educational associations including, MSTA, MMEA, MENC, CTA, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Phi Beta Mu, and Phi Delta Kappa. He is also a performing member of the Boone County Bassoon Band. His junior high and senior high bands have appeared a number of times for the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference. Bill served as State Band Vice President from 1976 until 1978, President Elect from 1978 until 1980, and from 1980 until 1982 was State President of the Missouri Music Educators Association. He was an active member of the First Christian Church and has served as Board Moderator for two terms and directed the Chancel Choir for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Bev Maupin of the home; seven children, Julie McCoy and husband Rolfe of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jeffrey W. Maupin and wife Mary of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Wade B. Maupin and wife Christy of Overland Park, Kansas, Susan Williamson of Springfield, Missouri, Laura Williamson of Overland Park, Kansas, Michael Williamson and wife Courteney of Parkville, Missouri; and Pam Smith Kelly and husband Jim of Overland Park, Kansas; seventeen grandchildren, Emily Mattingly and husband David of Chillicothe, Missouri, Heidi McCoy of Daytona Beach, Florida, Maggie McCoy of Kansas City, Missouri, Austin Bates and wife Maria of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Mollie Maupin of Kansas City, Missouri, Hannah Maupin of Kansas City, Missouri, Sydney Meyer of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Garrett Meyer of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Matt Maupin of San Diego, California, Brett Maupin of Kearney, Missouri, Alexis Larson of Kansas City, Missouri, Faith Kelly of Overland Park, Kansas, Austin Kelly of Overland Park, Kansas, Steven Pruitt and wife Amy of Clarksville, Tennessee, Daniel Pruitt of Springfield, Missouri, Emma Williamson of Parkville, Missouri, and Bridget Williamson of Parkville, Missouri; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marsha; one brother, Robert Maupin; and one sister, Marianne Piraino.
Memorial services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the CHS Instrumental Music Department and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. The contributions will be used to purchase much needed band instruments. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 14, 2019