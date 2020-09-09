Charlotte (Case) Edmundson Howe
Charlotte (Case) Edmundson Howe, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away at the age of 81, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Charlotte spent most of her life in Chillicothe.
Charlotte was born the daughter of Raymond Doney and Bertha Prudence Case on October 24, 1938, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1956 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Clarence Edmundson in 1958. To this union, two children were born. She was then united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Howe, Sr. on January 15, 2004. Charlotte worked for 47 years at Chillicothe State Bank, from 1956 until her retirement in 2004. She started out in bookkeeping, and later held the roles of teller, customer service representative, and loan officer, before being promoted to Vice President. She enjoyed many years as the director of the DC Club at the bank. She loved spending time with her family, and created many lasting memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was kind, loving, and generous to all, and visitors were often met with a warm meal and glass of sweet tea upon arrival. Charlotte enjoyed going to auctions with her husband and tending to her yard and flowers. She loved watching the Royals games, Chiefs games, and Sporting KC Soccer. It wasn't that soccer became so important to watch until her great grandsons, Miles and Evan became avid soccer players in the past few years.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Howe, Sr. of the home; one daughter, Dana Crawford and friend Jason Arth of Chillicothe, Missouri; one granddaughter, Amy Edmundson Parker and husband Dan of Olathe, Kansas; three great grandchildren, Miles, Evan, and Simon Parker of Olathe, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Jane Edmundson Gann of Chillicothe, Missouri; one nephew, Mark Case of Lebanon, Missouri; one niece, Martye Case of Springfield, Missouri; step children, Robert (Bob) Howe, Jr., and wife Donna of Hamilton, Missouri, and Pam Scott of Chillicothe, Missouri; step grandchildren, Mandy Peniston and husband Bob of Chillicothe, Missouri, Josh Scott and wife Leanna of Florida, Becky Bowen and Peggy Howe; and several great step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dean Edmundson; two grandchildren, Tanner and Tegan Edmundson; one stepson-in-law, Mike Scott; and one brother, Charles Case.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to May Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.