Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitts Funeral Home
Breckenridge, MO
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Pitts Funeral Home
Breckenridge
Christopher Adams Obituary
Christopher Duane Adams

Christopher Duane Adams, age 20, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Enon Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher Adams Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 17, 2019
