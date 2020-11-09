1/1
Clarence Edwin Hess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Edwin Hess

Clarence Edwin Hess a resident of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away at 8:55pm Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, Colorado. Clarence was born on November 26, 1940 the son of Forrest Alvin Hess and Wilma Pryor Hess in Linn County, MO. Clarence attended school at Laredo High School at Laredo, MO. He graduated with the class of 1959. Clarence was a veteran and served in the US Army as Military Police from 1960 to 1966.

On December 19, 1963 he was united in marriage to Sharon Rose Shepard in Laredo, MO. To this union two sons were born, Mark Edwin Hess and Gregory Dale Hess. The marriage ended in divorce. Clarence worked in construction for several years. He then relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado and continued to work in construction. Clarence worked at Honnen Equipment Company in Grand Junction, Colorado a few years before retiring. Clarence enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends. He loved to dance and taught dance lessons in Grand Junction. His second love was his Harley Motorcycle, which he loved to ride in the mountains.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Marie Hess, one brother, Forrest Alvin Hess Jr. and one sister, Sharon Marie Wheeler.

He is survived by two sons, Mark Edwin (Christie) Hess of Aurora, Colorado and Gregory Dale Hess of Florida, sister, Martha Jane (Ronald) Funk of Kirksville, MO. aunt, Lois Gillespie of Chillicothe, Mo and uncle, George (Shirley) Hess of Chillicothe, MO. grandson, Steven Edwin Hess, of Aurora, Colorado, many cousins and special friend, Julie Wilson Ward of Grand Junction, Colorado. Clarence's wishes were to be cremated and Interred at the Haseville Cemetery. Burial arrangements are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved