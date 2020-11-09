Clarence Edwin Hess



Clarence Edwin Hess a resident of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away at 8:55pm Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, Colorado. Clarence was born on November 26, 1940 the son of Forrest Alvin Hess and Wilma Pryor Hess in Linn County, MO. Clarence attended school at Laredo High School at Laredo, MO. He graduated with the class of 1959. Clarence was a veteran and served in the US Army as Military Police from 1960 to 1966.



On December 19, 1963 he was united in marriage to Sharon Rose Shepard in Laredo, MO. To this union two sons were born, Mark Edwin Hess and Gregory Dale Hess. The marriage ended in divorce. Clarence worked in construction for several years. He then relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado and continued to work in construction. Clarence worked at Honnen Equipment Company in Grand Junction, Colorado a few years before retiring. Clarence enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends. He loved to dance and taught dance lessons in Grand Junction. His second love was his Harley Motorcycle, which he loved to ride in the mountains.



Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Marie Hess, one brother, Forrest Alvin Hess Jr. and one sister, Sharon Marie Wheeler.



He is survived by two sons, Mark Edwin (Christie) Hess of Aurora, Colorado and Gregory Dale Hess of Florida, sister, Martha Jane (Ronald) Funk of Kirksville, MO. aunt, Lois Gillespie of Chillicothe, Mo and uncle, George (Shirley) Hess of Chillicothe, MO. grandson, Steven Edwin Hess, of Aurora, Colorado, many cousins and special friend, Julie Wilson Ward of Grand Junction, Colorado. Clarence's wishes were to be cremated and Interred at the Haseville Cemetery. Burial arrangements are pending.



