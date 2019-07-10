|
Claude Klein
Claude Klein, age 91, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at the Hale United Methodist Church, Hale, Missouri, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Hale Memorial Gardens, Hale, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 10, 2019