1/
Clovetta Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clovetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clovetta Allene Roberts

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Clovetta Allene Roberts loving Mother of 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren passed away at the age of 85, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Clovetta was born on March 29, 1934, in Oklahoma to Frederick Ammons and Geneva Harbour. On August 19, 1949, she married Edmond Roberts. They raised 5 children Harold, George, Johnnie, Tammy and Mark.

Clovetta had a passion for crocheting and quilting. She also loved making flower arrangements. In her quiet time, she would read her Bible, write in her journal all while drinking her Dr. Pepper.

Clovetta was preceded in death by her husband Edmond and son Johnnie. She is survived by sons, Harold (Cindy), George (Debbie), Mark (Rhonda), and her daughter, Tammy (Kelly); eight grandchildren; Travis, Chad, Eric, Melissa, Kammy, Evan, Austin and Hannah; and eight great grandchildren; Madison, Carson, Cooper, Cole, Kylee and Rylee, Honor and Barrett.

Face masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 16, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Fitzgerald Cemetery, Salisbury, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist Home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindley Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved