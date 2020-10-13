Clovetta Roberts

Clovetta Allene Roberts
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Clovetta Allene Roberts loving Mother of 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren passed away at the age of 85, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Clovetta was born on March 29, 1934, in Oklahoma to Frederick Ammons and Geneva Harbour. On August 19, 1949, she married Edmond Roberts. They raised 5 children Harold, George, Johnnie, Tammy and Mark.
Clovetta had a passion for crocheting and quilting. She also loved making flower arrangements. In her quiet time, she would read her Bible, write in her journal all while drinking her Dr. Pepper.
Clovetta was preceded in death by her husband Edmond and son Johnnie. She is survived by sons, Harold (Cindy), George (Debbie), Mark (Rhonda), and her daughter, Tammy (Kelly); eight grandchildren; Travis, Chad, Eric, Melissa, Kammy, Evan, Austin and Hannah; and eight great grandchildren; Madison, Carson, Cooper, Cole, Kylee and Rylee, Honor and Barrett.
Face masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 16, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Fitzgerald Cemetery, Salisbury, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist Home
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.