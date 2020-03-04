|
Clydene Ware
Clydene Ware, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Clydene was born the daughter of Clyde and Everetta (Keck) Richards on September 23, 1931 in Lock Springs, Missouri. She was a 1949 graduate of Lock Springs High School. She was united in marriage to Mack Keith Ware on October 22, 1949 in Breckenridge, Missouri. Clydene was a homemaker and a member of the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri.
She is survived by one son, Garry Ware and wife Vicki of Coal Creek, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Cindi Ware of Chillicothe, Missouri; six grandchildren, Kali Geiger and husband Tim of Brentwood, Tennessee; Abby Chou and husband Eric of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tim Ware and wife Lindsey of Lenexa, Kansas; Daniel Ware and wife Brittany of Hannibal, Missouri; Caleb Ware and Jonathan Ware of Coal Creek, Colorado; fourteen great grandchildren; one brother, Alan Richards and wife Bonnie of Bosworth, Missouri; sister-in-law Doris McLeod of Grand Junction, Colorado; sister-in-law Donna Richards (Gary) McBride of St. Joseph, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mack Ware; son, Keith Ware; and brother, Larry Richards.
Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 4, 2020