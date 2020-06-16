Collene Hendren Goepferich
Bethany, MO: Collene Hendren Goepferich, 91, Bethany, MO, passed away gently embraced by her loving family on June 12, 2020 at Liberty Hospital, Liberty,Missouri.
Collene was born on February 17, 1929 to C.A. "Hoss" and Olive Pauline "Ollie" (Towns) Hetrick in Bethany, Missouri.
Collene graduated from South Harrison High School in the spring of 1946. that fall, she enrolled at the Kansas City Art Institute. She left school in the spring of 1947 and married the love of her life, Harley LeRoy Hendren. three children were born by this union: Susan Lea, Gary Lon and Lesa Kay.
Collene's first job was at her mother's shop, the Ideal Dress Shop, where she worked as a teenager. She also worked for Places, JC Penny's - where she was a catalog supervisor - and as a HUD apartment manager. She retired at the age of 70. she volunteered at the Sheltered Workshop and loved taking field trips to the movies and bowling alley with her clients.
Throughout her life, Collene loved road trips, bowling, bingo, card games and casinos.
She will be greatly missed by her son,Gary, her daughter, Lesa, son-in-law, Randy, grandson, Jesse, granddaughter, Joni and husband, Haines, her great-grandson, Jack, granddaughters Camilla and many other family and friends.
Collene was preceded in death by her parents, Hoss and Ollie, two half-brothers Melvin and Bob, her daughter, Susan, her love, LeRoy and other aunts and uncles.
"Let us remember, therefore, that while we gather to pay our parting tribute and to bring solace and comfort to the sorrowing, we have also come to consecrate ourselves anew to the great unfinished task of creating a better life." -Author unknown
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at the First Christian Church, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. the family will receive friends form 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Friends may call from NOON - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Public Library and/or St. Joseph's Indian School in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 16, 2020.