Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Connie Childers


1956 - 2019
Connie Childers Obituary
Connie Sue Childers, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Livingston Manor in Chillicothe, under the care of St. Lukes Hospice and her dearest friends.

Connie was born April 8, 1956 to parents, Clarence "Bunny" and Genevieve "Pat" Thompson Childers. She graduated from Chillicothe High School. Connie lived 63 years on the same property and was married a short time to Ronald Thompson. Connie retired from the Department Of Corrections and worked for Livingston Manor for four years. She was an administrator for Long Blum for 16 years.

Connie enjoyed sitting on her porch reading, watching the humming birds and the sunsets.

She is survived by her brother, Jim Childers and wife Margaret; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia Hampton; brother- in- law Jack Hampton; infant siblings, Sally Ann and Joseph Stanley Childers.

Memorials in honor of Connie may be made to Chula Fire Department or Operation Help. Memorials may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. On line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12.00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 ay 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 27, 2019
