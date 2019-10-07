|
Cora Mae Grouse
Cora Mae Grouse, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Missouri Baptist Home and/or First Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 7, 2019