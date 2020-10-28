Curtis LaFollette



funeral services are pending at Slater Neal Funeral Home for retired Trenton Banker, Curtis LaFollette. He had been residing at the Veterans Home in Cameron for the last 8 months. Mr. LaFollette died on Sunday October 25th at 9:20 am at the Kansas City Veterans Hospital. He was 90.



Curtis K. LaFollette was born in Grundy County on May 27, 1930 to Schuyler King and Letha Mattie (Ratliff) LaFollette. As a small child his family lived in Cainsville, Missouri and then moved to Ridgeway where he graduated high school in 1948. After graduation, he worked at the hardware store in Ridgeway and then later at the Ridgeway national Bank prior to his marriage and enlistment into the US Air Force. He married Bonita Jean Ramey on May, 27, 1950 in a double ceremony with his sister Winifred and her husband, Tom Champlin at the Methodist Church in Ridgeway.



On November 15, 1951 Curtis enlisted into the US Air force. He graduated from basic training at Lackland Air force Base in San Antonio Texas and through career counseling he was chosen for a job at Stat Services at the headquarters Squadron at Lackland. here he was processing data cards and payroll on all of the military stationed at the base. He was trained in IBM computers at IBM School in downtown San Antonio. as Staff Sargent, Curtis taught the system to Basic trainees. He and Bonita spent all four years during the Korean Conflict at Lackland.



Curtis had secured a job with a bank in San Antonio but upon the untimely death of his 19 year old brother in law, Carlyle Ramey, Curtis moved his family back to Missouri and was hired at the Trenton Trust Company in 1956. During his early years at the bank he spent 3 summers at LSU School of Banking. He retired as Bank President in December 1997.



While at the Bank he served as President of the Board of Directors for Wright Memorial Hospital, President of the chamber of Commerce, Officer of the Missouri Bankers Association and foundation member for Children's Mercy hospital and Serve Link Board of Directors. he was a member of the Lions Club, Rotary and the Wesley United Methodist Church.



During the Reagan Administration, Curtis was invited to Washington D.C. to discuss agriculture issues with then Vice President George H. W. Bush. While there he had an opportunity to exchange ideas with numerous government officials, Farmers and other Bankers from across the country.



his greatest joys were the love of his life, Bonita and their three daughters. He was very patriotic and was proud to be an American. He loved most sports but mostly Golf. He was a loyal husband, father, brother, son and friend to many!



Curtis is preceded in death by his wife Bonita, his parents, Schuyler and Letha, one brother Gail and three sisters; Winifred, Karen and Brenda. Survivors include three daughters: Carmella foster (Randy) of Laredo, and Rochelle Woodard (Eric) and Deidra Swank (Jerry) of Trenton. 7 Grandchildren: Matt Foster and Keri, Megan foster and Matt, Hollie Barrows and Bryan, Carl Woodard and Leslie, Christina Ferguson and Jordan, Ivy Anderson and Justin and Chelsea Pflug and Curtis and 17 great Grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon Adams and Arvol of North Kansas City as well as lots of nieces and nephews.



the family requests no flowers but donations may be made to Kansas City VA Medical Center in his name.



