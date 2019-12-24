|
Cynthia "Cindi" Sue Goddard
Cynthia "Cindi" Sue Goddard, age 65, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Cindi was born the daughter of Robert Sidney and Lyla Gail (Barker) Cockrell on February 16, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1972 graduate of Braymer High School. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1976 with a Bachelor in Science degree in Elementary Education, and in 1979 with a Master's Degree in Education. She was united in marriage to Keith Goddard on September 27, 1980, in Braymer, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1994. She taught Elementary Education for Unionville for twenty years. Cindi was a member of Braymer First Baptist Church, and she was President of the Baptist Women's Organization. She loved to travel and write poetry.
Survivors include one step-son, Scott Goddard; one step-daughter, Vickie Young and husband John of Plato, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Melanie Goddard Kearns and husband Matt of Macon, Missouri; one grandchild, Mindi Goddard; three brothers, Rob Cockrell of Braymer, Missouri, Gary Cockrell of Braymer, Missouri, and Larry Cockrell of Kansas City, Missouri; four sisters, Gay Lynn Stark of Mercer, Missouri, Meri Hughes and husband Ron of Braymer, Missouri, Melody Lewis of Kansas City, Missouri, Laurie Abbott of Kansas City, Missouri. Cindi is also survived by several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; son, Frank Goddard; one brother-in-law, James Stark; one sister, Kathy Mullin; and one step-daughter, Kathy Davis.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Price Cemetery, Winnigan, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Lineville Mercer Christian Church Scholarship Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 24, 2019