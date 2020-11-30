Dale Dean DeVaul, Jr.
Dale Dean DeVaul, Jr., age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Moberly Regional Medical Center, Trenton, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.